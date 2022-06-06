WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) -

Police are investigating after a student found a rusty bullet casing at a Whitman school Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a bullet found at the John H. Duval Elementary School at 1:40 p.m. were told a student had found the casing on the playground earlier that afternoon. Police determined the casing to be a rusted, broken piece of a .32 caliber bullet and decided not to disrupt the school day, officials said.

Police are investigating the casing. No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)