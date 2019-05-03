Police investigating after student restrained by resource officers at Fall River school

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An officer takedown at a Fall River school is now under investigation.

Cell phone video showed two school resource officers restraining a 17-year-old student at Resiliency Preparatory Academy on Thursday.

The student’s family says it all happened because of a school uniform violation.

The officers were called to restrain the student.

The Fall River Police Department is investigating the officers’ use of force.

