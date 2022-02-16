FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a student was struck by a car while trying to board a school bus in Framingham on Wednesday morning.

The student was crossing the road in the area of Beacon and Summer streets when they were struck by a motorist who failed to stop for a school bus that had its stop sign extended, according to the Framingham Police Department.

The child was flown to Boston Children’s Hospital with what police described as “likely non-life-threatening injuries.”

The driver involved in the incident remained at the scene and was issued a citation.

No additional details were immediately available.

