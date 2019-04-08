Police investigating after submerged vehicle pulled from Wareham River

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have ordered a temporary shellfish closure of the inner portion of Wareham River after emergency crews pulling a submerged vehicle out of the water noticed a chemical release on the surface.

Wareham Natural Resource Officers, police and fire crews responded to the Tempest Knob Boat Ramp on Oak Street on Monday after a resident reporting finding a submerged car at the end of the boat ramp.

The owner of the vehicle was notified after no victims were found at the scene.

“Due to the release of vehicle fluids the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and USCG were notified,” the Wareham Department of Natural Resources. “The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries has placed a temporary shellfish closure of the inner portion of Wareham River. If you are going shellfishing please check the maps before heading out.”

