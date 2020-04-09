Police investigating after suspect shoots themselves following pursuit in Seekonk

SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a suspect shot themselves following a police pursuit in Seekonk, authorities said.

Troopers attempting to stop a “Be on the Lookout” suspect on Route 6 in the Swansea area just after 3 p.m. said the suspect was traveling westbound and refused to stop, according to police.

The car was stopped several minutes later on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk when the driver, who was not identified, displayed a gun and shot themselves, police said.

They were taken to Rhode Island Hospital for life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No additional information was immediately released.

