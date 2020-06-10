Police investigating after SUV barrels into doctor’s office in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A SUV barreled into a doctor’s office in Yarmouth on Wednesday.

The front end of the vehicle went through the front of Dr. Arthur G. Kalil, Jr. Foot Specialist office on White Path, sending glass and debris flying.

There was no word on any injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

