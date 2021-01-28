Police investigating after SUV slams into multi-family home in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after an SUV slammed into a multi-family home in Lynn Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Ocean Street found an SUV up on two wheels, resting against a damaged building.

There were no reported injuries, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)