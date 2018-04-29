Police investigating after SUV slams into Worcester building

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating an early morning car crash that sent an SUV through the front of a business Sunday.

The crash on Chandler Street is still under investigation. Police said the accident initially involved two vehicles.

It was unclear whether the crash resulted in any injuries.

This is a developing news story, 7News will add more information as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)