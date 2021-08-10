SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after an SUV was struck by gunfire in Somerville late Monday night.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Broadway around 11 p.m. found an SUV with bullet holes on its trunk door as well as a shattered rear windshield.

There were no injuries reported, according to Somerville police.

No additional information has been released.

