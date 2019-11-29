Police investigating after swastika found painted on Quincy elementary school

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a swastika was found painted on the side of a Quincy elementary school.

Officers say the symbol of hate was spray-painted on the Beechwood Knoll elementary school on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving.

Quincy residents say this act has left them feeling shocked.

“It’s awful,” one woman said.

People who live near the school are now leaving their own message — one of inclusion.

One resident planted a sign that reads, “Hate has no home here.”

“It’s so quiet and so peaceful,” another woman said. “Everybody is good with each other.

Until the paint can be removed, police have painted over the offensive symbolism.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)