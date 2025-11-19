CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Cambridge are investigating after several bike riders reported that tacks scattered on the ground throughout a bike lane became stuck in their wheels and damaged their tires.

Aaron Levine said he was riding his bike Thursday night when he felt damage to his tire. He said he was able to make it home, and once there he found four tacks in his tire. Images posted to social media captured more strewn across the bike lane.

It’s not yet clear if the tacks were placed in the lane intentionally, but Cambridge police said they are aware of the situation and are looking into the reports.

Levine said the issue can be more than just an inconvenience.

“Thankfully nothing bad happened to me or anyone else so far, it seems like,” said Levine. “You can imagine there are children riding their bikes or people who use their bikes every day to get to work or wherever they need to go. Someone who’s smaller than me or didn’t have great control of the bike at the time, it can be pretty dangerous.”

Cambridge police are asking anyone who had their bikes damaged to contact them.

