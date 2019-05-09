Authorities investigating after 14-year-old boy killed in apparent dog mauling in Dighton

DIGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 14-year-old Rehoboth boy was apparently mauled to death by dogs in Dighton on Thursday.

Dighton police officers responding to a report of a deceased male at 2577 Maple Swamp Road about 8 p.m. spoke with a neighbor who found the boy dead, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The victim’s name has not been released. Foul play is not suspected.

The dogs are being taken into the custody of animal control.

No additional information was immediately available.

