A teenager drowned in a pond in Bedford, New Hampshire Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a missing male teenager at Sebbins Pond at 7 p.m. searched the pond with firefighters and the Nashua dive team, police said. Divers found the teenager’s body at 9 p.m. and he was pronounced dead.

The drowning is under investigation but foul play is not suspected, officials said. No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)