CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a teenager eating on a Cape Cod beach was bitten by a coyote earlier this week, officials announced Thursday.

A 16-year-old boy had been eating on a blanket with a friend at Harding’s Beach in Chatham around 8 p.m. on Monday when the coyote approached and bit him on his right ankle, according to the Chatham Police Department.

The victim and his friend ran away from the area, while the coyote picked up some food and fled into the dunes, police said.

Police added that the town is now placing coyote-specific advisory signage in the areas of Harding’s Beach.

An investigation into reports of people feeding coyotes in the area is also ongoing.

Anyone who sees an aggressive coyote is urged to contact Chatham police at 508-945-1213 or Chatham Animal Control at 508-945-5111.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)