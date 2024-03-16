CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Chelsea police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot behind the Home Depot on Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Parkway Plaza found the teen suffering from what were considered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The incident does not appear to be random.

No additional information was immediately available.

