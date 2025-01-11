BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Brookline after an early morning shooting left an 18-year-old hospitalized, officials say.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of New Terrace Road around 1:25 a.m. found spent shell casings but no victim, according to the Brookline Police Department.

Soon after, police learned than an 18-year-old had walked into Brigham and Women’s Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hip. A vehicle was also found that appeared to have bullet holes in it.

No additional information was immediately available.

