SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Salem on Saturday.

The 18-year-old was shot outside a convenience store on Palmer street around 1 p.m., police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital but no information was immediately available about his condition.

