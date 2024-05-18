HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating an apparent road rage incident in Hampton, New Hampshire on Friday night that left a 17-year-old hospitalized with stab wounds, police said.

Officers responding to a reported fight between the occupants of two vehicles in the area of 324 High St. around 9 p.m. learned that one of the vehicles involved had left the scene, according to Hampton police. An investigation determined an 18-year-old stabbed the teen during a confrontation.

The juvenile was able to leave the scene and transport himself to the hospital, where he was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Hampton Police Department at 603-929-4444. Anonymous tips can be made through the Crimeline for the Hamptons at 603-929-1222.

