LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation was underway in Lynn Tuesday after witnesses said a teenager was shot in broad daylight while riding a moped.

The incident happened on Fayette Street Tuesday afternoon, where one witness said he heard “five or six shots.”

Billy Hukill, who lives close to the scene, said she raced out of her house when she heard the gunshots, only to find the victim bleeding on the ground. Hukill said she jumped in to help.

“He was asking me, ‘Please don’t let me die. Can I please have some water? Please don’t let me die.’” Hukill said.

Police were seen collecting evidence including shell casings and the moped itself later Tuesday afternoon.

“I have four kids and it’s a kid,” Hukill said. “Cars were driving past and weren’t helping him. So I ran down here as fast as I could.”

Hukill said she made it to the scene in close to a minute. There, she said she started applying pressure while waiting for an ambulance.

Hukill said the teen was still conscious when he was taken to the hospital in the ambulance.

As police continue to search for the shooter, residents said they’re concerned about an uptick in violence in an area they call home.

“This one was brazen — broad daylight,” one resident said.

“It’s not surprising,” the same resident added.

“It’s bad out here, and I feel bad for everybody’s kids,” Hukill said. “It’s not safe for them to go outside.”

Hukill said she knows the victim’s family and hopes he pulls through.

Information on the victim’s condition was not available as of Tuesday night, though police said the shooting remained under investigation.

