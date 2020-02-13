Police investigating after thieves break into Worcester pot shop

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester have launched an investigation after a pair of thieves broke into a retail marijuana shop and ripped off an ATM early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported breaking and entering at Good Chemistry just after 4 a.m. found a damaged front door and learned money had been stolen from an ATM inside, according to the Worcester Police Department.

No marijuana items were taken from the Harrison Street shop.

Police have not yet identified the suspects.

In a statement, Good Chemistry said, “We take security very seriously and are cooperating fully with local law enforcement and are grateful for their hard work.”

The incident remains under investigation.

