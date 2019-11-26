FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a threatening message was discovered in one of the girl’s bathrooms inside a high school in Franklin on Monday morning.

The school resource officer assigned to the Tri-Country Regional Vocational Technical High School on Pond Street was notified of the threatening message around 7:40 a.m., Franklin police said.

School administrators interviewed students and reviewed security cameras of the area before determining that there was no credible threat, according to police.

Administrators are continuing to look into the source of the message.

Police say there are no criminal charges pending at this time.

