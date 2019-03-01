MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Graffiti containing threatening language found inside a bathroom on Curry College’s campus on Thursday has prompted an investigation between Milton and campus police.

Upon learning of the graffiti, college officials say they contacted law enforcement and informed the community.

“Curry College is highly committed to creating a safe, inclusive, and bias-free environment for our students, faculty, and staff and we are taking this incident very seriously,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Curry College Department of Public Safety 617-333-2222.

