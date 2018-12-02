Police investigating after threatening message found at St. Mary’s Rectory in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wrentham are investigating after a threatening message was found on a dry erase board at St. Mary’s Rectory.

Police responding to St. Mary’s say the message read, “You shall die. See you soon.”

Students were attending Catholic classes at the time the message was found; they were all released.

Police say they’re attempting to track down whoever left the message but are having trouble due to the lack of surveillance cameras in the area.

