Police investigating after threats to harm 3 girls found written on bathroom stall at Acton school

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after officials say threats to harm three girls were found written in marker on a bathroom stall at Acton-Boxborough Regional High School.

Officers responding to the school on Thursday afternoon learned the harmful threats were aimed at three specific female students of Indian descent, according to the Acton Police Department.

Police say the name of each girl was also written on the stall.

The bathroom was locked while investigators processed the scene.

The girls were located and brought to the guidance office. Their parents were notified.

Police say school administrators were able to develop a plan to ensure that the girls were able to return to school on Friday in a safe manner.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, we were not able to share this information previously. The nature of the threat did not cause immediate concern for the broader school community and a plan was put in place to ensure student safety,” Superintendent Peter Light said in a press release. “The Acton-Boxborough Regional School District enjoys a strong partnership with its municipal police departments, and we are working together to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding this disturbing threat on our students.”

Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows says his department is taking the threats very “seriously.”

An investigation is ongoing.

