PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Three vehicles were stolen overnight in Pelham, New Hampshire, and “numerous additional vehicles” had missing items, police announced Sunday morning.

Pelham police said that all the vehicles that were stolen had the keys in them, and the vehicles that had been gone through and had items stolen were unlocked.

The thefts were around the neighborhoods of Leonard Drive, Grouse Run, Loretta Ave, Fletcher Drive, Birch Lane and Deer Hill Circle.

The three stolen cars are a blue 2018 Hyundai Genesis, a black 2013 Honda Accord and a black 2021 Dodge Durango with red racing stripes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Pelham detectives at (603)635-2411 ext. 3026.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)