SOUTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway in Southboro Wednesday after three people entered a local home through an unlocked window, police said.

Southborough police in a post on Facebook said the trio entered the house in the area of Mt. Vickery Road near 1:15 p.m.

The window was on the first floor and the house was occupied at the time, according to police.

Police shared security camera video of the group and described them as “possible Caucasian or Hispanic males.” All three people were wearing face coverings and gloves. Two of them were wearing reflective vests.

Southboro police said the group may have dressed as solicitors or landscapers “in order to not attract attention.”

Police said the residents of the home where this incident took place did not report any missing items.

While their investigation continued, police asked anyone with information to reach out by email to tlu@southboroughma.com or jnorton@southboroughma.com.

