BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after at least two people were shot in Dorchester Sunday night, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of gunshots on Washington Street found two people shot and facing serious injuries, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

