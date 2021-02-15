Police investigating after TikTok video shows trespassers running on field at Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people broke into Fenway Park and ran around the field, filming themselves in a TikTok video, a Red Sox spokesman said.

In the video, which was recorded earlier in the month and posted to TikTok a few days ago before being taken down, two people move from the stands to the snowy field, filming themselves running around.

The spokesman said the Red Sox were working with police to identify the trespassers.

“The Red Sox take matters of security very seriously and are constantly working to improve Fenway Park’s comprehensive security systems to prevent future incidents of this nature,” the team said in a statement.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)