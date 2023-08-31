COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway in Cohasset Thursday where police said a two-year-old child died at a local auto body shop.

There was a large police presence in the area on South Main Street as of around 3:30 p.m., with a number of police cruisers spotted and caution tape in place.

Police said the child who died was set to turn three in September.

In addition to local police, officials said State Police investigators and personnel from the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office were also investigating as of Thursday afternoon.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)