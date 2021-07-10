CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 19-month-old boy was struck and killed by a livery car in Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a child struck by a vehicle in the area of Bellingham Avenue shortly before 12 p.m. found the boy suffering from severe head trauma after being struck by a Toyota C-HR that had just picked up a passenger, police said. Both the boy and his mother were on foot when the car hit the boy.

“I come downstairs and I look and see my friend and the baby’s in their arms and not breathing,” a neighbor said.

The toddler was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes.

“Our deepest condolences to the family. Absolutely heartbreaking,” Kyes tweeted.

The 45-year-old driver remained on scene and was hospitalized after complaining of chest pain.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

