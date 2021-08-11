(WHDH) — Police are investigating after a toddler was reportedly mauled to death by his family’s dog on Tuesday night.

Officers responding to an apartment in Brooklyn, New York, around 10:30 p.m. learned that a 19-month-old boy had been attacked by a Rottweiler with a “history of aggression,” WABC-TV reported.

The toddler, who was bleeding heavily from multiple wounds, was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, the New York Police Department told the news outlet.

The toddler’s father had to work and left his son in the care of his other children, ages 9 and 11, when the attack happened.

The other children were not injured by the animal.

Charges are said to be pending against the father.

