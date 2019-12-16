Police investigating after Topsfield woman found pinned between car, garage door

TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after an elderly Topsfield woman was found pinned between her car and her garage door on Monday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a home on Andrews Road found the victim wedged between her SUV and the side of the garage door, Topsfield Police Chief E.J. Haglund told 7NEWS.

A preliminary investigation indicates the woman got out of her SUV and left it in reverse, causing it to roll back and pin her against the door, according to Topsfield Fire Chief Jen Collins-Brown

The woman, who is said to be in her late 70s, had to be revived at the scene before being taken to Beverly Hospital. Her name has not been released.

Neighbors rushed to free the woman before first responders arrived at the scene, Collins-Brown said.

An investigation is ongoing.

