Police investigating after tractor-trailer overturns in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a tractor-trailer overturned in Mansfield, snarling traffic on Interstate 495 on Wednesday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway near the ramp to Interstate 95 south found a pink tractor-trailer on its side, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Video from Sky 7 HD showed the truck blocking at least two lanes of traffic and vehicles backed up for miles.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

#MAtraffic TT-unit rollover crash, I-495 NB at I-95 in #Mansfield. Left two lanes are closed. Ramp from I-95 SB to I-495 NB also closed. Unknown on injuries. Expect delays. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 12, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)