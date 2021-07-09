WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a tractor-trailer rolled over on Interstate 93 in Woburn early Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on the southbound side of the highway before 1 a.m. found a tractor-trailer on its side.

A pickup truck also appeared to be involved in the crash and had extensive damage.

No additional information has been released.

