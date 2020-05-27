MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a trail of blood was found in Manchester, New Hampshire early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of heavy amounts of blood in the area of Bridge Street around 1 a.m. found a broken liquor bottle and the beginning of a blood trail, according to Manchester police.

A K-9 tracked bloody footprints that went toward Elm Street and eventually crossed over to Pine Street and through Pulaski Park, police added.

Along the way, officers reportedly discovered several pieces of clothing with blood on them.

The track ended at 166 Concord St. but police say they did not find anyone injured. They also checked local hospitals.

Anyone with information about what may have occurred is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

