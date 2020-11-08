Police investigating after truck crashes into Mattapan home

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pickup truck crashed into a home in Mattapan.

Crews responding to a crash at the intersection of Milton Avenue and Norfolk Street found a pickup truck in the front yard of a home there, authorities said.

An investigation determined that the driver lost control and hit some bushes in the yard before landing on the front porch of the home, according to police.

Another car was also damaged by the scene.

No injuries were reported.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)