BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a truck driver died at Conley Terminal in the Seaport Wednesday, Massport officials said.

The driver died while in the terminal on behalf of a private trucking company, according to Massport officials, and State Police are investigating.

No other information was immediately available.

