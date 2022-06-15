BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a truck driver died at Conley Terminal in the Seaport Wednesday, Massport officials said.

The driver died while in the terminal on behalf of a private trucking company, according to Massport officials, and State Police are investigating.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

