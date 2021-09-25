HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a truck fatally struck a pedestrian in Harwich Saturday morning.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Route 6 at 5 a.m. were told a man was walking in the road when he was struck by a Ford F-150 driven by a 22-year-old man from Willington, Connecticut, police said. Justin Small, 68, of Brewster, was pronounced dead following the crash.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)