WESTMINSTER, MA (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help identifying a truck driver who illegally passed a school bus in Westminster, officials said.

A video recording of the incident shows the truck passing the bus after it stopped on Hagar Park Road about 3:08 p.m.

“We are struggling to comprehend why the school bus was passed by a vehicle while the lights are flashing…especially on the right side where the children get off the bus,” the Westminster Police Department wrote on Facebook.

No one was injured, officials said.

Anyone with information about the truck or the driver is urged to call Westminster police Sgt. Jason Tamulen at 978-874-2933, ext. 118.

