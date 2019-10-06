Police investigating after truck slams into a tree in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover police are investigating after a truck slammed into a tree early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to Greenwood Road found a truck with serious damage.

Police say a medical helicopter was called.

No word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

