Police investigating after Tufts University student says she was assaulted while walking in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a Tufts University student told authorities that she was attacked from behind and assaulted while walking in Medford on Tuesday night.

The alleged assault happened in the area of Adams Street around 8:20 p.m., according to the Tufts University Police Department.

The victim told the police that a white man wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and jeans approached her from behind and grabbed her around the waist.

The student managed to break free and flee to safety. She was not injured.

Police are urging fellow students to remain vigilant as they work to track down the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tufts police at 617-627-3030 or Medford police at 781-395-1212.

An investigation is ongoing.

