BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a double stabbing in the Seaport area on Sunday night, officials said.

Two people were stabbed on Melcher Street, according to police. Both victims were taken to the hospital and were expected to be OK.

No other information was immediately released. Police are investigating the stabbings.

