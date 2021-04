DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a U-Haul truck slammed into a building in Dorchester Wednesday.

Officers say the truck collided with another car before crashing through the door of a church.

One man was taken away from the scene in handcuffs.

Right now, there’s no word on any injuries or what caused this crash.

