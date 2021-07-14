MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an unclothed toddler with an injured foot was found walking down a sidewalk in Manchester, New Hampshire, officials said.

Officers responding to the intersection of Hevey and Conant streets in Salem around 11 a.m. Monday spoke with a passerby who said that he had found an unclothed 2-year-old boy on the sidewalk, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The child appeared to be in good health, but did have an injury to his left foot, police added.

Police say the child’s mother was located but that the child was placed in the custody of other family members following a brief investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

