LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a package theft in Littleton this week.

Littleton police said a thief approached a home on New Estate Road and pretended to make a food delivery, dropping a McDonald’s bag on the stoop. The person then picked up a package containing an iPhone before fleeing the scene, police said.

“They’re just trying to look like they belong there, like they’re delivering something to the house,” said Littleton Deputy Police Chief Jeff Patterson.

Jobin John said his wife was expecting an iPhone delivery on Tuesday, and that the phone was put on the porch among other packages. About 40 minutes later, the thief showed up and took only that box.

“Just like that, he knew what to pick up from that. He came there — within a second, he took up the package. That’s strange to me. Definitely he knew something is being delivered that’s valuable,” John said.

The iPhone stolen in this case was worth about $1,000.

The incident was recorded on a home security camera. Now, police are asking the public to examine photos of the suspect and the car he left in.

“The officers that responded were able to locate a McDonald’s bag that contained just trash in it, but had a Grubhub receipt on the property. The address wasn’t for anywhere in that area or town,” Patterson said.

John said while no one should steal, he should protect himself from future thefts.

“Make sure you are there to receive it, but you have to be aware of these things happening,” John said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or vehicle is asked to contact Littleton police at 978-540-2336.

