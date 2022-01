AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a vehicle overturned in Auburn on Monday morning.

The vehicle could be seen resting on its roof with significant damage to its passenger’s side on Route 20 at Appleton Road.

The public is urged to use caution in the area.

No additional information has been released.

Route 20 at Appleton. Use caution in area pic.twitter.com/iQj8YOLyzn — Auburn Police (@AuburnMAPolice) January 10, 2022

