REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Revere overnight after a driver slammed into a utility pole.

The crash left a silver car with extensive front-end damage and the pole nearly snapped in half and leaning over the roadway.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

