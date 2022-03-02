BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after at least two vehicles were struck by gunfire near a restaurant in Dorchester early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a shot spotter activation on Stoughton Street near the Dublin House around 1:20 a.m. found damaged vehicles with blown-out windows and roped off the area with crime scene tape, according to the Boston Police Department.

Ballistic evidence was also found at the scene, police said.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

