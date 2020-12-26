Police investigating after victim is hospitalized in Manchester, NH shooting

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting on Christmas night that sent one person to the hospital, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Hall Street in Manchester just after 11 p.m. found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

Suspects had fled the scene before officers arrived, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

