Boston police are investigating after a person was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Dorchester, authorities said.

According to the Boston Police Department, officers responding to Corona Street located the victim just after 2 p.m. while responding to a ShotSpotter activation.

Police said the victim had life-threatening injuries, but released no other details.

